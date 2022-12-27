ADVERTISEMENT

'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh': First look of Rajkumar Santoshi's film unveiled

December 27, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar star as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively, in the film

PTI

Poster of ‘Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh’ | Photo Credit: Reliance Entertainment 

The makers of the upcoming period film Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh on Tuesday revealed the first look of lead actors Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making his return to the big screens with the feature film, set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Reliance Entertainment dropped a poster and a teaser of the film on its social media pages.

Written and directed by Santoshi, Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

The project is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Santoshi's last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013).

