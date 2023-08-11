HamberMenu
‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ trailer: Varun Tej is a man on a mission

Starring Sakshi Vaidya and Nassar in pivotal roles, the rest of the cast of the film includes Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain

August 11, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ 

Poster of ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’  | Photo Credit: @IAmVarunTej/Twitter

We had previously reported that Varun Tej and director Praveen Sattaru are teaming up for an action thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers.

Starring Sakshi Vaidya and Nassar in pivotal roles, the rest of the cast of the film includes Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma and Kalpalatha.

The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla. Gandeevadhari Arjuna is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 25. Watch the trailer here...

