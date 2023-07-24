HamberMenu
‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ teaser: Varun Tej is out to settle some unfinished business

The teaser also confirms that the film will hit theatres on August 25

July 24, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ teaser

A still from ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ teaser | Photo Credit: @jungleemusictelugu/Twitter

We had previously reported that Varun Tej and director Praveen Sattaru are teaming up for an action thriller titled Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film’s teaser has now been released by the makers.

The teaser features Varun Tej’s character as a man on a mission and also shows a glimpse of other important characters played by Sakshi Vaidya and Nassar. The teaser also confirms that the film will hit theatres on August 25.

The rest of the film’s cast includes Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma and Kalpalatha.

The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla. Gandeevadhari Arjuna is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Watch the teaser here...

