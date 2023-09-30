‘Ganapath’ teaser: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan star in a futuristic action drama

September 30, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

The teaser of Ganpath, starring Tiger Shroff, is out. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles.

Set in 2070 AD, the teaser introduces Tiger Shroff as a ray of hope for the people being treated as slaves. In the clip, the Baaghi actor is seen doing hardcore action sequences and fighting inside a boxing ring.

The teaser also features Kriti Sanon fighting with the goons with the help of nunchucks while Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed up in a complete white outfit. Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision.”

ALSO READ:Kriti Sanon ventures into production; launches her banner Blue Butterfly Films

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20. Apart from this movie, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.