Movies

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa reunite for vampire thriller ‘Good Bad & Undead’

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage on the sets of ‘Game of Thrones’

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage on the sets of ‘Game of Thrones’  

Dinklage will essay the role of Van Helsing, while Momoa will play a vampire

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will be teaming up for the vampire action-adventure Good Bad & Undead.

According to Variety, the two actors are in discussions with Legendary to star in the movie, to be directed by Max Barbakow of “Palm Springs” fame.

Based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the project has been described as a “fun action-adventure that’s like ’Midnight Run’ in a Bram Stoker world”.

Dinklage, 50, will essay the role of Van Helsing, the last in a long line of vampire hunters.

“He develops an uneasy partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the Vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the Vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them,” the official logline of the movie read.

Dinklage and Momoa, 40, will also produce the movie.

Though the two actors starred in “Game of Thrones”, which ended its eight-season run in 2019, they never shared screen space with each other.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 1:23:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/game-of-thrones-stars-peter-dinklage-jason-momoa-reunite-for-vampire-thriller-good-bad-undead/article31639346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY