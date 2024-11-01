GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Game of Thrones’ movie in the works at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and HBO’s recent willingness to experiment with cross-medium adaptations suggests a broader approach to their franchises

Published - November 01, 2024 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

A still from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 | Photo Credit: HBO

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a Game of Thrones movie, potentially bringing George R.R. Martin’s sprawling fantasy world to the big screen for the first time, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. Although no director, writer, or cast is attached yet, Warner Bros. is reportedly enthusiastic about the idea, marking a notable shift in approach for the iconic franchise.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 finale review: Thunderous, teasing dash to the finish

This move would allow Game of Thrones to explore new cinematic horizons after its eight-season HBO run concluded in 2019. Originally, series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss had envisioned ending the show with three feature films, an idea that Martin supported. However, HBO executives at the time resisted, preferring to keep the epic story contained within the TV series.

Warner Bros. and HBO’s recent willingness to experiment with cross-medium adaptations suggests a broader approach to their franchises. Projects like The Batman, which spun off into The Penguin series on HBO Max, and Dune, which expanded into the upcoming Dune: Prophecy series, illustrate this trend. Casey Bloys, head of HBO, and Warner Bros. executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy seem open to this hybrid approach, allowing stories to move fluidly between theaters and streaming platforms.

Kit Harington says ‘Game of Thrones’ final season was ‘rushed’: There were mistakes made

With HBO’s successful House of the Dragon series and more prequels on the way, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones film would offer a chance to explore post-series storylines.

