‘Game of Thrones’ Aegon’s conquest spin-off in the works

February 09, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The story will follow the invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons

ANI

A still from ‘Game of Thrones’

As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is developing another Game of Thrones spinoff series.

The network will come up with a show about Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. For the project, HBO is partnering with Mattson Tomlin, the in-demand scribe who did uncredited work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman and is co-writing its upcoming sequel The Batman Part II.

Aegon's Conquest is basically a direct prequel to the hit House of the Dragon, telling the story of the Targaryen's bloody and brutal conquest of Westeros. The story follows the invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons. Aegon successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms in just two years, with only Dorne able to successfully resist. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, there have been many prequels (and one sequel idea) put into development. HBO has also greenlit A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will follow Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, a century before the events of the original Game of Thrones. Martin also confirmed that three animated spinoff series are in contention, as well as a Jon Snow-focused show taking place after the events of the original series.

