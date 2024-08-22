ADVERTISEMENT

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen to work in Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

Updated - August 22, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 02:53 pm IST

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen has joined the cast of Anupam Kher’s directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, which will have music from Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani

The Hindu Bureau

Anupam Kher with Iain Glen. | Photo Credit: @AnupamPKher/X

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is on board Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great. The shooting for the film began recently in Mumbai.

‘Tanvi The Great’: Anupam Kher announces new directorial

Speculations about Glen’s involvement in the project surfaced after the actor’s photo with Anupam Kher became viral on social media. The photograph shows Glen engaged in a chat with Anupam Kher on the sets of Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher, who is also producing the film, confirmed Glen’s casting on X. “ I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture,” the veteran actor-filmmaker wrote.

Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani will compose music for the movie. Another Academy Award winner, Resul Pookuty, has been roped in as the sound designer.

ALSO READ:Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’

Kher debuted as a director with Om Jai Jagadish, starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. He will be next seen in Vijay 69, a YRF Production directed by Akshay Roy of Meri Pyari Bindu fame.

