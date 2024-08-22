GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen to work in Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen has joined the cast of Anupam Kher’s directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, which will have music from Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani

Updated - August 22, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anupam Kher with Iain Glen.

Anupam Kher with Iain Glen. | Photo Credit: @AnupamPKher/X

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is on board Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great. The shooting for the film began recently in Mumbai.

‘Tanvi The Great’: Anupam Kher announces new directorial

Speculations about Glen’s involvement in the project surfaced after the actor’s photo with Anupam Kher became viral on social media. The photograph shows Glen engaged in a chat with Anupam Kher on the sets of Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher, who is also producing the film, confirmed Glen’s casting on X. “ I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture,” the veteran actor-filmmaker wrote.

Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani will compose music for the movie. Another Academy Award winner, Resul Pookuty, has been roped in as the sound designer.

ALSO READ:Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’

Kher debuted as a director with Om Jai Jagadish, starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. He will be next seen in Vijay 69, a YRF Production directed by Akshay Roy of Meri Pyari Bindu fame.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.