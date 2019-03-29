Movies

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Brendan Cowell joins ‘Avatar’ sequels

James Cameron’s Avatar

James Cameron’s Avatar   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Brendan Cowell is the latest addition to the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. Cowell, who appeared as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO’s epic-fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has joined the franchise.

The actor will be playing Mick Scoresby, who captains a private-sector marine hunting vessel on the planet of Pandora.

“Jim and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the ‘Avatar’ family and know that he will bring a great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby,” producer Jon Landau said in a statement.

The first of four sequels is dated for December 18, 2020, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

