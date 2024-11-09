ADVERTISEMENT

‘Game Changer’ teaser: Ram Charan is ‘unpredictable’ in Shankar’s political actioner

Published - November 09, 2024 06:36 pm IST

‘Game Changer’ also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Game Changer’  | Photo Credit: @dilraju/YouTube

The makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer have unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film. Announced in February 2021, the film went on floors in October of the same year and the shoot was wrapped up in July this year.

The film, initially slated to release on Christmas, was later pushed to Sankranti. Producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner shared a video clip recently announcing the new release date.

‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

In the teaser, Ram Charan seems to be a government servant who locks horns with corrupt politicians. The teaser, which introduces all of its primary cast members, also includes shots of extravagant sets and picturesque locations which are unique to Shankar’s films.

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film. The film will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Watch the teaser of Game Changer here:

