 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Game Changer’ teaser: Ram Charan is ‘unpredictable’ in Shankar’s political actioner

‘Game Changer’ also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil

Published - November 09, 2024 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Game Changer’ 

A still from ‘Game Changer’  | Photo Credit: @dilraju/YouTube

The makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer have unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film. Announced in February 2021, the film went on floors in October of the same year and the shoot was wrapped up in July this year.

The film, initially slated to release on Christmas, was later pushed to Sankranti. Producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner shared a video clip recently announcing the new release date.

‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

In the teaser, Ram Charan seems to be a government servant who locks horns with corrupt politicians. The teaser, which introduces all of its primary cast members, also includes shots of extravagant sets and picturesque locations which are unique to Shankar’s films.

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film. The film will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Watch the teaser of Game Changer here:

Published - November 09, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.