‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan-Shankar movie becomes first ever Indian film to host a pre-release event in the USA

The makers of Game Changer are set to hold a pre-release event in the USA. The Ram Charan starrer, directed by S Shankar, is the first ever Indian film to hold such an event in the United States.

The pre-release event will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on December 21, 2024. Rajesh Kallepalli of Charisma Dreams is hosting the event.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banners Sri Venkatehwara Creations and Adityaram, Game Changer is set to have a worldwide release on January 10, 2025. Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil are the other actors in the movie.

The story of Game Changer is written by director Karthik Subbaraj while Su Venkatesan and Vivek have written the film’s screenplay. S Thirunavukkarasu is the film’s cinematographer while Thaman S has composed the music for the movie.