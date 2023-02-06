ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gamak Ghar’ director Achal Mishra’s ‘Dhuin’ to stream on MUBI from February 10

February 06, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

Available in Hindi and Maithili, ‘Dhuin,’ made its world premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022 (online)

PTI

A still from ‘Dhuin’ | Photo Credit: @MumbaiFilmFest/Twitter

After the critical success of Gamak Ghar, director Achal Mishra is back with Darbhanga-set Dhuin, which will start streaming on MUBI India from February 10.

Available in Hindi and Maithili, Dhuin, made its world premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022 (online). The film stars Abhinav Jha, Bijay Kumar Sah, Prashant Rana and Ankush Prasad.

For Dhuin, Mishra returns once again to Darbhanga hometown, the setting of his debut film Gamak Ghar. He has also produced and edited the film.

Dhuin revolves around Pankaj, a small-town theatre actor dreaming of making it big in Mumbai. In the midst of financial hardship post-lockdown, he is forced to weigh his dreams against his family's obligations.

Gamak Ghar, a docu-fiction, marked his debut as a filmmaker.

