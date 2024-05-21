ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ trailer: Anand Deverakonda starrer is a crime comedy

Published - May 21, 2024 01:06 pm IST

The trailer of the Telugu film ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’, directed by first-timer Uday Shetty and starring Anand Deverakonda, promises a mix of crime, comedy and chaos

The Hindu Bureau

Anand Deverakonda in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of the Telugu film Gam Gam Ganesha, written by Uday Shetty — also making his directorial debut with it — unveils a story that is a mix of crime, comedy and confusion. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Pragathi Srivastava and Nayan Sarika in lead roles, the film is produced by Kedar Selagamshetty and Vamsi Karumanchi for Hy-Life Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 31.

Unveiling the trailer in Hyderabad on Monday, director Uday Shetty stated that while the film fraternity often differentiate a film as targeting the mass or the class audience, his film offers a blend of both. “Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated enthusiastically by people from all walks of life and this film reflects that energy. The story revolves around the festival; we have tried to make an entertaining film.”

For Anand Deverakonda, this film comes several months after the box office hit, Baby. Speaking during the trailer launch, the actor thanked Baby director Sai Rajesh, who attended the event, and emphasised that while the hero is often celebrated and prominently featured on the film posters , it is the director who plays a crucial role in shaping a film. On Gam Gam Ganesha , he added, “So far I have done films that have had stories that were close to reality. This one is a crime comedy with a compelling story.” He added that it would be in a space similar to the films Express Raja, Run Raja Run, Swamy Ra Ra or Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

