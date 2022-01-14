Gal Gadot to topline remake of ‘To Catch A Thief’

Gal Gadot

The actor will next be seen as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Snow White’

Paramount Pictures is planning a remake of classic 1955 thriller “To Catch A Thief” with Gal Gadot attached to star.

According to Deadline, the studio has hired Eileen Jones, best known for her work on Fox series “Prodigal Son”, to write the remake.

The original movie, considered a masterpiece from legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, was about a former thief who must prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former occupation.

The film, which was based on a 1952 novel of the same name by David Dodge, featured actors Cary Grant and Grace Kelly.

Gadot will produce the project with her partner Jaron Varsano through their company Pilot Wave. Neal Moritz will also produce through his Original Film banner.

Gadot most recently starred in Netflix blockbuster “Red Notice”, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

She will next be seen as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” and Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile”.

The actor will also return as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3”, as well as play Cleopatra, the legendary queen of Egypt, in an upcoming historical film.