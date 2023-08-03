Gal Gadot confirms working on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with James Gunn and Peter Safran

August 03, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman in the third instalment of the superhero film series with DC studio executives James Gunn and Peter Safran. The actor confirmed it during an interaction with ComicBook.com

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She then starred in 2017’s Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, both helmed by director Patty Jenkins. She was also a part of the recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

It’s currently unclear how this film will pan out considering Gunn and Safran’s plans of starting a new DC universe though Gunn had previously hinted that he’s interested in developing a Wonder Woman animated series.

Meanwhile, Gadot is awaiting the release of Heart of Stoneco-starring Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighöfer.