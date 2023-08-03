HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gal Gadot confirms working on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with James Gunn and Peter Safran

It’s currently unclear how this film will pan out considering Gunn and Safran’s plans of starting a new DC universe

August 03, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gal Gadot in a scene from ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot in a scene from ‘Wonder Woman’ | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman in the third instalment of the superhero film series with DC studio executives James Gunn and Peter Safran. The actor confirmed it during an interaction with ComicBook.com

ALSO READ
‘Heart of Stone’ trailer: Alia Bhatt faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She then starred in 2017’s Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, both helmed by director Patty Jenkins. She was also a part of the recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

It’s currently unclear how this film will pan out considering Gunn and Safran’s plans of starting a new DC universe though Gunn had previously hinted that he’s interested in developing a Wonder Woman animated series.

Meanwhile, Gadot is awaiting the release of Heart of Stoneco-starring Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.