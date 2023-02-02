HamberMenu
Gael Garcia Bernal joins Nicole Kidman in Amazon thriller movie 'Holland, Michigan'

Mimi Cave is directing the movie from Andrew Sodroski's screenplay

February 02, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

PTI
Actor Gael Garcia Bernal

Actor Gael Garcia Bernal | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Old" star Gael Garcia Bernal has boarded the cast of Amazon Prime thriller "Holland, Michigan", starring Nicole Kidman.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Mimi Cave is directing the movie from Andrew Sodroski's screenplay.

"Holland, Michigan" is billed as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town".

Kidman is also producing the upcoming film with Per Saari via her Blossom Films banner.

Pacific View Management and Productions' Peter Dealbert is backing the film as well along with Kate Churchill of Churchill Films, who is serving as executive producer.

