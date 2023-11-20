‘G2’: Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel starring Adivi Sesh

November 20, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Actor-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in G2, the sequel of the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Monday.

Sandhu, known for movies such as October and Sardar Udham, will star opposite Sesh in the upcoming action spy thriller to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The actor said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film.

"It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me," Sandhu said in a statement.

"I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration," added Sesh. The shooting of G2 will begin soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.