G V Prakash, Shivani Rajashekar to star in Pa Ranjith’s next production

March 01, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The yet-to-be titled film will be directed by Akiran Moses, and it will also star Sreenath Bhasi and Pasupathy in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

G V Prakash, Pa Ranjith, Shivani Rajashekar. | Photo Credit: @officialneelam/X

Tamil director Pa Ranjith’s banner Neelam Productions has announced its next project. The film is set to have G V Prakash and Shivani Rajashekar in lead roles. Ranjith’s previous production venture was the hit film Blue Star.

The film will be directed by Akiran Moses. Sreenath Bhasi, who was recently seen in the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, is also set to play an important role in the movie. Senior actor Pasupathy and Lingesh will also be part of the yet-to-be titled film.

Selva RK has been roped in as the editor while Jaya Raghu is the art director. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is gearing up the release of his next directorial, Thangalaan. The movie stars Vikram, Parvathi Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan. G V Prakash has composed the music for the movie. Thangalaan is set to release in April, 2024.

