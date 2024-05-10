ADVERTISEMENT

FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 3 reveals teaser, premiere date

Published - May 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

All 10 episodes of Season 3 will drop at once on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

The Hindu Bureau

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in a still from ‘The Bear’ Season 3 teaser

Mark your calendars for June 27th as FX’s hit series The Bear is set to return for its third season as Chef Carmy Berzatto, Jeremy Allen White himself, shared a teaser on Instagram.

In Season 3, Carmy, alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and “Cousin” (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), continues their journey to transform their sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. The teaser confirms Carmy’s escape from the tense situation in the Season 2 finale, setting the stage for new challenges and developments as every second counts.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer and also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

With its previous success and critical acclaim, including 10 Emmy award wins, The Bear has garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting its return. Sources had previously also hinted at a quiet renewal for a fourth season, promising more from the Chicago-based eatery.

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 will drop at once on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

