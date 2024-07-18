ADVERTISEMENT

FX’s ‘Alien’ series officially titled ‘Alien: Earth’

Published - July 18, 2024 12:19 pm IST

The upcoming FX series acts as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 cult sci-fi classic ‘Alien’, which launched a franchise encompassing eight films

The Hindu Bureau

A still from 'Alien: Covenant'

FX’s highly anticipated Alien series now has an official title: Alien: Earth. Network boss John Landgraf and showrunner Noah Hawley revealed the title during discussions about FX’s Emmy nominations and the future of the network’s programming.

“We just wrapped production, so now I’m into the long post that gets into visual effects,” said Hawley in an interview with Variety. He expressed his excitement about the project, emphasising the scale of the series and the importance of taking time to refine it. “It’s a very big show. It’s nice to have some time with it,” he added, highlighting the creative process of shaping the series’ cinematic identity.

Landgraf, in a broader discussion about FX’s Emmy-nominated shows, shared his optimism for the new series. He mentioned that the network is already considering future seasons of Alien: Earth. “We’re pretty bullish on Alien: Earth and we’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo,” he said.

Alien: Earth acts as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien, which launched a franchise encompassing eight films. Alongside Hawley’s series, a new film titled Alien: Romulus is slated for release later this summer. Alien: Romulus, set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), follows young space colonizers who encounter a derelict space station and the iconic extraterrestrial menace.

The series’ cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and David Rysdahl.

