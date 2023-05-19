ADVERTISEMENT

‘Futurama’ revival season gets a release date

May 19, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The revival season of Matt Groening and David X Cohen’s famous sci-fi animated series ‘Futurama’ will premier on Hulu on July 24

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the teaser of the latest season of ‘Futurama’ | Photo Credit: Hulu/YouTube

‘Futurama’ revival season is set to premier on Hulu on 24. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays. The sci-fi animated series, created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X Cohen, will be of 10 episodes in the fresh season.

ALSO READ
‘Fast X’ movie review: Dom and his family still on a roll despite balding tyres, thanks to Jason Momoa 

After being launched in 1999, this is the second time the series has been brought back. In February 2022, Hulu had announced that it has commissioned 20 episodes for the series. The previous seasons of ‘Futurama’ are available in Hulu.

ALSO READ:How Hollywood finally cracked the video game adaptation

In the new episodes, fans are expected to witness developments in the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Army’s tadpoles. The crew will also explore the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is voiced by John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US