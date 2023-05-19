HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Futurama’ revival season gets a release date

The revival season of Matt Groening and David X Cohen’s famous sci-fi animated series ‘Futurama’ will premier on Hulu on July 24

May 19, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the teaser of the latest season of ‘Futurama’

A still from the teaser of the latest season of ‘Futurama’ | Photo Credit: Hulu/YouTube

‘Futurama’ revival season is set to premier on Hulu on 24. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays. The sci-fi animated series, created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X Cohen, will be of 10 episodes in the fresh season.

ALSO READ
‘Fast X’ movie review: Dom and his family still on a roll despite balding tyres, thanks to Jason Momoa 

After being launched in 1999, this is the second time the series has been brought back. In February 2022, Hulu had announced that it has commissioned 20 episodes for the series. The previous seasons of ‘Futurama’ are available in Hulu.

ALSO READ:How Hollywood finally cracked the video game adaptation

In the new episodes, fans are expected to witness developments in the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Army’s tadpoles. The crew will also explore the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

The series is voiced by John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.