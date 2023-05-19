‘Futurama’ revival season gets a release date

May 19, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

‘Futurama’ revival season is set to premier on Hulu on 24. New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays. The sci-fi animated series, created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X Cohen, will be of 10 episodes in the fresh season.

Good news, everyone! The new season of #Futurama premieres July 24. pic.twitter.com/haBeoiMYRv — Hulu (@hulu) May 18, 2023

After being launched in 1999, this is the second time the series has been brought back. In February 2022, Hulu had announced that it has commissioned 20 episodes for the series. The previous seasons of ‘Futurama’ are available in Hulu.

In the new episodes, fans are expected to witness developments in the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Army’s tadpoles. The crew will also explore the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

The series is voiced by John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.