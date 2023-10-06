‘Furiosa’: George Miller’s ‘Mad Max’ prequel eyes Cannes 2024 premiere

October 06, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road premiered at Cannes, George Miller will bring his much-anticipated prequel film Furiosato the Cannes film festival next year.

Furiosa features actor Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Imperator Furiosa (who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film) and Chris Hemsworth as the villain Immortan Joe (played by Hugh Keays-Byrne in Fury Road). Further, actor Tom Burke will appear in the role of Dementus while Nathan Jones portrays Rictus Erectus. The film is currently slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024

According to Variety, the premiere would still depend on the actors’ schedules to do the promotion once the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. “We kept an extraordinary memory of the world premiere of Fury Road at Cannes. It would be wonderful to welcome them again with Furiosa, especially since George Miller was a marvellous jury president in 2016. I know he’s working on the film and I hope it will be at Cannes,” Variety quoted the festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux.

Writer and director George Miller, who with Byron Kennedy started the Mad Max franchise starring Mel Gibson in 1979, debuted his Fury Road in 2015 at Cannes. The film went on to gross $374 million worldwide and earned ten Oscar nominations, winning six of them.

Last year, Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing premiered at the Cannes and was received positively.