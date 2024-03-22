‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ set to premiere at Cannes 2024

March 22, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The much-anticipated prequel to the iconic, Mad Max franchise, titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is set to make its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival this year.

Directed by George Miller, Furiosa will be showcased out of competition on May 15 at the Grand Theatre Lumière at le Palais des Festivals. This premiere marks a return for Miller, who debuted, Mad Max: Fury Road, at Cannes in 2015, where it garnered widespread acclaim and commercial success.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth as the villainous Warlord Dementus, the film delves into Furiosa’s backstory, set more than a decade before the events of Fury Road. It follows her journey from abduction to her quest to return to the Green Place of Many Mothers.

Expressing his excitement, Miller stated, “The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade. I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes – along with Anya, Chris, and Tom – to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

Miller’s return to Cannes holds special significance, given his history with the festival, having served as a jury member and president in previous editions.

