ADVERTISEMENT

'Fukrey 3' to release on September 7

January 24, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

The original cast of the franchise — Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh — return for the third installment

PTI

Posters of ‘Fukrey 3’ | Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment

The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film's official posters.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji. However, it is unclear if Ali Fazal will return for the third film as the posters do not feature him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US