'Fukrey 3' to release on September 7

The original cast of the franchise — Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh — return for the third installment

January 24, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

PTI
Posters of ‘Fukrey 3’

Posters of ‘Fukrey 3’ | Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment

The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film's official posters.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji. However, it is unclear if Ali Fazal will return for the third film as the posters do not feature him.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).

