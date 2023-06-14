HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Fukrey 3' gets new release date

The ‘Fukrey’ gang along with Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi are back for a third time in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s slacker comedy franchise

June 14, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

PTI
The poster of ‘Fukrey 3’

The poster of ‘Fukrey 3’

The third part of the popular comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on December 1.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ
Richa Chadha on playing a sex worker, the world of audio shows, and more

"The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you with more laughter, jugaad and fukrapanti. #Fukrey3," read the tweet.

The threequel was previously set for release on September 7.

The buddy comedy film franchise started with 2013's Fukrey and was followed by a 2017 sequel, titled Fukrey Returns.

ALSO READ
The rash of remakes of south Indian movies by the Bombay industry

It chronicles the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

The movie series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the first two parts.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.