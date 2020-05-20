From ‘The Great Hack’ to ‘The Circus’, six docu-series to watch on streaming platforms

Bored of all the murder-mysteries or seen every comedy show possible on streaming platforms? With the upcoming 2020 US Presidential elections, the race for the White House has begun in the earnest, so here’s a look at some of the interesting docu-series that were inspired by real-life incidents: from the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal to the 2016 presidential race of the United States of America.

The Great Hack

The Great Hack is a 2019 documentary film about the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, produced and directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer. Explore how this data company came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 U.S. presidential elections as uncovered by journalist Carole Cadwalladr, in this Netflix documentary.

At The Heart of Gold

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal follows the story of sexual abuse at the hands of the USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Reports revealed that Larry had been abusing women for decades, and it has been alleged that the abuse started when the girls were as young as six years of age. The documentary film examines the complaints filed against him over the years and reveals why and how he continued to keep his reputed position for such a long span. At The Heart of Gold is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Circus

The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth is the critically acclaimed documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the 2016 presidential race of the United States of America, revealing the infuriating and intense stories on the Trump era of presidential politics. A non-partisan take on one of the most controversial political periods in modern American history, The Circus is a relevant watch in the current political context of the world, and is streaming on Voot Select.

Evil Genius

We have all enjoyed watching fictional content based on bank robberies and let us be honest, they really do get us intrigued to a very high level of intensity. You may have heard of or seen this 2003 incident all over the news which made national headlines. On August 28, 2003, pizza delivery man, Brian Wells, robbed a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. He says he was forced to do it and he was being held hostage. Was Wells a victim or participant? This Netflix docuseries features all kinds of twists and turns in this bizarre story.

All This Panic

All This Panic is undoubtedly one of the best non-fiction teen movies since 2012’s Only the Young. The endearing documentary will take you through the lives of seven girls in New York City over a few years, shining a light on both common and uncommon struggles of urban youth. All This Panic captures the everyday struggles of teenagers shedding light on underage drinking, candid talk of sex, and traces the evident level of freedom that living in the Big Apple allows minors. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Naked SNCTM

The eight-part half-hour series chronicles SNCTM, a private members-only erotic club which is a successful venture pulled off by Damon Lawner, seen at his best. Entertaining only the elite and famous in Los Angeles, SNCTM lets its visitors live out their freakiest fantasies. But running this no-holds barred world sure comes at a price. Get to know SNCTM and the people who inhabit it in this eye-opening documentary series on Voot Select.