From Ponnambalam to Dhilip Subbarayan, stunt masters in Tamil cinema have found limelight as actors

August 08, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Villains turning into heroes and heroes turning into villains aren’t new to Tamil cinema. Actors, like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, have played both protagonists and antagonists. Interestingly, since the early days, Tamil cinema has witnessed another unique trend as well — stunt masters turning actors.

While there have been stunt masters like ‘Pammal’ Ravi, who appeared in some small roles in Vijayakanth films, ‘Super’ Subbarayan’s entry into acting was the most promising turn. Since the time he played a small role in Aan Paavam — in which he has a stunt sequence with Pandiarajan — Subbarayan has played many stellar villain roles, with titles like Komban, Ivan Thanthiran, and Kodiyil Oruvan being recent examples.

Interestingly, Subbarayan’s son and stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan tried his hand at acting as well and featured in films like Aaranya Kaandam and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

‘Thalapathy’ Dinesh, the stunt master who featured in a few roles in Rajinikanth’s films, Thalapathy and Baashha, found his knack in comedy and starred alongside comedians like Vadivelu, Santhanam and Soori in films like Sakalakala Vallavan, Kalakalappu and more. Dheena, who was also a stuntman in several films, played some important roles in films like Theri and Master.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stunt’ Silva is another example. His performances in films like Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith Kumar’s Yennai Arindhaal made a mark and he was recently seen in Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam. Likewise, Besant Ravi started as a solo stuntman and went on to do negative roles in many films like Pokkiri and Mudhalvan.

‘Kanal’ Kannan started as a stuntman and after featuring in many individual fight sequences with leading actors, turned to acting with his roles in films like Avvai Shanmughi, Padayappa, and Sivaji: The Boss earning him applauds.

Rajendran, known for his villainous role in Naan Kadavul, started his career as a stuntman. He became a household name after doing comedy roles with the Santhanam-Arya starrer Boss Engira Bhaskaran being the game-changer. ‘Mahanadhi’ Shankar, who as evident from his name rose to fame after his role in Kamal Haasan’s film Mahanadhi, is well-known for his comedy roles with Vadivelu in films like Giri and Marudamalai.

However, if there is one stuntman who outshined the rest as a villain, it’s Ponnambalam. After featuring in fight sequences with stars like Vijayakanth and Rajinikanth, he made a promising entry as an actor in Nattamai, followed by Muthu and Amarkalam. His comic role in Michael Madhana Kamarajan and his role as Kabali in Walter Vetrivel were notable as well.

The plight of these technicians who face danger every day at work can never be undermined. Countless stuntmen have suffered accidents on film sets, while some have even tragically lost their lives. Filmmakers have also made movies on the stuntmen to show their trials and tribulations to the audience; some of these include Pammal K. Sambandam, Power Paandi and Dishyum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.