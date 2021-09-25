From ‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Bhraman’, Amazon Prime unveils upcoming line-up of releases

Suriya in ‘Jai Bhim’

25 September 2021 13:00 IST

Film starring Suriya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Emraan Hashmi and Vicky Kaushal are among the releases

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the slate of films, documentaries and shows that will be released on its platform during the upcoming festive season.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “Bhraman” will be the first title from Prime Video to release in October during the festive period, the streamer service said in a press release.

Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, the movie is a remake of 2018 Bollywood hit “Andhadhun”.

Post “Bhraman”, the streamer will release Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham”, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Emraan Hashmi-starrer supernatural horror movie“Dybbuk” is next in line after “Sardar Udham”. The movie is an official remake of hit Malayalam film “Ezra”.

After the three feature films, the second edition of innovative stand-up comedy series“One Mic Stand” will come out on Prime Video.

It will be followed by two Tamil language movies: family drama“Udanpirappe” and Suriya-starrer murder mystery“Jai Bhim”.

Prime Video has also planned international titles for the festive season, beginning with documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World”.

The documentary is a “revealing and exhilarating” look into global music star Justin Bieber’s inner circle and his first full concert in three years.

After that, the streamer will release teen horror drama series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Maradona: Blessed Dream”, a special series based on the life of legendary football player Diego Maradona. Dev Patel-starrer “The Green Knight” will be the last entry from the streamer during the festive season.

The movie, which released in Indian theatres in August, is directed by David Lowery.

It follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity.

Actor Ralph Ineson plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.