From Chennai to Atlanta: Meghana Reddy on realising her animator’s dream

The visual development and 3D artist talks about her work that can be found in shows streaming on platforms like Netflix and Hulu

Growing up, Meghana Reddy was always sure that she wanted to pursue her career in the creative industry. Being that kid in school who always doodled in her notebooks, the Chennaiite quickly realised she had the ability to translate a visual language onto a piece of paper.

Fast forward to a few years, and armed with a VisCom degree from M.O.P Vaishnav College, and experience working as an illustrator-designer at an advertising studio in Chennai, Meghana was admitted to pursue her masters in animation at the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design in the US.

Today, the visual development and 3D artist’s work can be found in shows streaming on platforms like Netflix and Hulu, while her independent projects have also found success at film festivals.

Talking to us from Atlanta, Georgia where she is currently based, Meghana is set for an exciting future in the world of animation, as she looks forward to working with giants like Pixar and Dreamworks, and balancing her solo efforts on the side.

What would you consider some of the major projects you have worked on?

After I graduated from The Savannah College of Art and Design in 2018, I started working for an Atlanta-based animation production studio called Primal Screen. There were two animated films I worked on as the 2D/3D Artist, namely, Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, which are currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2020, I was offered another opportunity to work as the 2D visual development artist on the second season of popular animated series Bless the Harts, voice-starring Emmy award winner Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani and many more, and it streams on Hulu and Fox. This show was created by Titmouse, inc., with three studios based in Los Angeles, New York City and Vancouver. I was responsible for creating the backgrounds and assets for the show for over 15 episodes.

A still from ‘Bless the Harts’

In 2018, a group of us from my university collaborated and created an animated short film called Monarcade, that was recognised nationally and was the winner at the IndieFest Film Awards 2019. It was also officially featured and screened at multiple film festivals as well. I was the Lead 2D/3D Concept Artist for this film.

Every project I’ve worked on has pushed me to the next. That being said, I was definitely recognized a lot more when I got to work on various animated films and series, that are currently streaming on global streaming platforms.

Animation is still a nascent market in India. Do you plan to come back and be part of a film project here?

The animation and VFX industry is definitely growing in India. Infact, I also see a rapid development in the gaming industry. I love that a lot of filmmakers in India are experimenting with various resources to create and incorporate really good visual effects in their films. To pick a few, I loved Sabu Cyril’s work for Baahubali and Enthiran, and Wasiq Khan’s work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela and Anurag Kashyap’s That Girl in Yellow Boots. I would love to be a part of the films that have a combination of both live action and VFX.

Do you aim to work with global brands like Dreamworks and Pixar in the field, or make inroads independently?

I would say both. Working for films created by Pixar was always a dream ever since Toy Story and Finding Nemo. I love their stories, aesthetic, mood, music, color, composition, characterisation etc, which they blend in so beautifully.

Being someone who loves listening to a good story, I love writing one as well. I’ve always enjoyed working on my personal projects; it gives me the flexibility and freedom for experimentation, like mixing 2D and 3D.

Animation giants are now exploring other cultures in their movies, as evident in popular outings like Coco and Luca. Could we see more Indian representation soon?

The art of Coco was so beautifully created, and I think that’s mainly because of Mexican culture. India, being a country that’s socially, culturally and linguistically rich and diverse, we definitely have a lot more to explore by creating heart-warming stories and combining that with scenic and appealing visuals.

How viable is your field financially for those looking to make it/ enter the industry?

It can be challenging in different ways for different people. The competition is so high, sometimes I forget there are other fields that exist in the world. The best thing to do is to enjoy the project you’re working on without having to be stressed out about the final output. That’s when your creativity works ten times better.

‘Peanut Butter and Jelly,’ one of Meghana’s personal projects

The financial aspect is the most challenging part, but that’s when you need to work on projects that you really love to have that steady flow of income. I have had days when I’ve worked on multiple projects at once, because they were insanely interesting and I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the best people.

‘Sunday Morning,’ another of her independent projects

Are there any animators you would credit as your inspiration?

The moment I decided that I wanted to pursue my career as a concept artist in the creative industry was when I first laid my eyes on Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. I was in awe by the visuals, and found myself digging deeper into the making of all the three films. That was when I came across the brilliant Alan Lee.

Lee was the lead illustrator and concept artist for the LOTR trilogy written by J.R.R. Tolkien. His style of art is often described as a combination of realistic and romantic, and he was heavily influenced by the works of Arthur Rackham and Charles Robinson, who have played important roles in his studies and direction.

Apart from Lee, I have also admired the works of H.R. Ginger, Fend Zhu, John Eaves, Ralph McQuarrie, Cedric Gibbons and many more. Watching these artists showcase their brilliance on popular platforms inspires me to do the same with my work.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a 2D animated series as the Lead Visual Development Artist for the animated production company called ShadowMachine. This show is being pitched to Amazon Prime.

My role as the visual development artist includes art directing, conceptualizing and creating backgrounds, characters, assets and color in 2D for the entire series, and supervising a team of artists to ensure consistency through all the episodes. I’m really excited for it!