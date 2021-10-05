From ‘Black Panther 2’ to the ‘Avatar’ sequel, Disney India announces release slate

Release dates for more anticipated projects like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness’ were also announced

Disney India on Tuesday announced the release dates of some of the studio’s most awaited tentpoles films like “Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the sequel to “Avatar”.

The slate for 2021-2022 will kickstart with the big ticket Diwali release, Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. The superhero spectacle will be released on November 5 in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness” will hit the screens on March 25, next year, followed by “Thor: Love and Thunder” on May 6.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright, is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 8. The Ryan Coogler directorial is a sequel to the 2018 “Black Panther”, which was the first superhero film to feature a virtually all-black cast, led by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel’s “Blade”, headlined by Mahershala Ali, will be released on October 7, 2022. Directed by Bassam Tariq, the film will see Ali play the titular vampire hunter in the new movie, taking over from actor Wesley Snipes, who essayed the role in the 1998 hit and its two sequels.

“The Marvels”, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, will hit the screens on November 11, 2022.

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron’s ambitious sequel to the blockbuster “Avatar” will release theatrically on December 16, next year. The film marks the return of original stars Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are the new additions to the cast.

Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star and Disney India, said Disney will stay committed to bringing “unique stories” that will entertain audiences across the country.

“In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of ‘Eternals’ this Diwali. Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content,” the statement read.

Apart from “Eternals”, releases from the studio for 2021 include period drama “The Last Duel”, scheduled for October 22; computer-animated comedy adventure “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on October 29; Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” on November 26; Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” on December 10, and 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” on December 24.

The 20th Century Studios will start 2022 with the much-awaited “Death on the Nile”. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who reprises his role of detective Hercule Poirot, the film will release theatrically on February 11. It also stars Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Ali Fazal among others.

Disney.Pixar’s “Turning Red” will open on March 11 while the studio’s other outing, “Lightyear”, will be released on June 17.

Disney India recently released Simu Liu-fronted “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise”, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.