‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ has officially begun production on Season 2

Published - September 29, 2024 12:32 pm IST

The first season, which aired in two parts from September 2023 to March 2024, quickly rose to the top of MyAnimeList's rankings, becoming one of the highest-rated anime of all time

The Hindu Bureau

Frieren from ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ | Photo Credit: Madhouse

The hit anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has officially confirmed a second season, following a highly successful first run that captivated fans worldwide. The announcement came during the show’s anniversary event, where studio Madhouse, known for A Place Further Than the Universe, was confirmed to return for the upcoming season. Along with the announcement, a new teaser trailer and key visual were unveiled, giving fans their first look at the next chapter in Frieren’s journey.

The first season, which aired in two parts from September 2023 to March 2024, quickly rose to the top of MyAnimeList’s rankings, becoming one of the highest-rated anime of all time. It concluded with the message, “The Journey to Ende Continues,” leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next installment.

Key staff members will be returning for season two, including director Keiichiro Saito and scriptwriter Tomohiro Suzuki, ensuring continuity in the show’s distinctive style and storytelling. Manga illustrator Tsukasa Abe also contributed a special commemorative illustration to celebrate the season two announcement.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is based on the manga by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. It follows the immortal elven mage Frieren as she embarks on a new quest after the defeat of the Demon King, grappling with the passage of time and the mortality of her human companions.

With production underway and a strong creative team in place, the second season of Frieren is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2025.

