‘Friends: The Reunion’ trailer: They are still here for you

20 May 2021 00:19 IST

HBO Max has finally unveiled a two-minute trailer, featuring all the lead stars, ahead of the special’s premiere on May 27

The first trailer for one of the most anticipated specials in television history — Friends: The Reunion — is here.

After People published exclusive interviews and on-set pictures with the actors earlier today, it was only a matter of time before HBO Max gave audiences an official glimpse of what was to come.

The special has all the lead stars —Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — returning to the sitcom’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for the unscripted special.

The trailer shows the actors reminiscing about their memories of the show, visit iconic set locations, and even doing a table reading of the popular The One Where Everybody Finds Out episode!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the video was revealed during WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday. The special is scheduled to air May 27 on HBO Max.

The guest list for the special, teasingly also called The One Where They Get Back Together, includes the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion has been directed by Ben Winston and executive produced along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Friends initially premiered in 1994 and ran for ten seasons, becoming a global phenomenon. The show also found a new home on Netflix untill 2019, after which it is now found on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.