Movies

‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ iconic props to be auctioned for LGBTQ+ charity

Monica’s turkey head from ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’

Monica’s turkey head from ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

From Joey’s stuffed penguin Hugsy to the turkey head with sunglasses worn by Monica, several bits of memorabilia from the show will be up for grabs

Iconic props from television hit show Friends are about to go up for auction with the earnings going towards an LGBTQ+ charity.

Up for the auction is Hugsy, Joey’s much-loved stuffed penguin. Monica and Chandler’s wedding invitation is also going under the hammer — both items are expected to raise around $1,500, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking of Chandler, the wood canoe he was forced to used as makeshift living room furniture is also up for grabs. That could sell for $6,000.

Even the turkey head with sunglasses which Monica wore to cheer up Chandler is on offer.

Bidding is set to begin in early December. One can even own a bit of friends porn.

The film made by Phoebe’s twin sister Ursula — Buffay the Vampire Layer — getting auctioned along with Monica’s iconic peep hole — one of the last things shown before the curtain came down in 2004. It could go for as much as $50,000.

Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, said: “Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world.

“It’s an honour to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey’s original Hugsy doll. We’re also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and 10 copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros props department.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
television
television personalities
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2019 4:37:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/friends-iconic-props-to-be-auctioned-for-lgbtq-charity/article30026191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY