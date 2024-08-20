GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Friday the 13th’ A24 prequel series ‘Crystal Lake’ ropes in new showrunner Brad Caleb Kane

The series was greenlit by Peacock in 2022 and the new hiring follows the departure of the original series creator, Bryan Fuller

Published - August 20, 2024 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Friday the 13th’

A still from ‘Friday the 13th’

The anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has appointed Brad Caleb Kane as the new showrunner, creator, and executive producer. The series, which comes from A24, was greenlit by Peacock in 2022. Kane’s hiring follows the departure of the original series creator, Bryan Fuller, who was removed from the project roughly three months ago according to Variety.

‘Pacific Rim’ prequel series in the works from ‘Arrival’ screenwriter

Although specific plot details for Crystal Lake remain under wraps, the series is expected to delve into the backstory of the infamous Camp Crystal Lake, the setting of the original 1980 film. In that film, a young Jason Voorhees drowns at the camp, leading his mother, Pamela, to seek vengeance against the camp counselors she holds responsible. Jason later emerges as the central antagonist in the subsequent films of the franchise, becoming one of horror’s most iconic characters.

Brad Caleb Kane, a lifelong fan of the slasher genre, expressed his excitement about joining the project. Recalling his early exposure to the Friday the 13th films, Kane shared, “Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday The 13th.”

‘Teacup’ teaser: Yvonne Strahovski fends off a mysterious threat in James Wan’s upcoming horror series

Kane is no stranger to horror prequels, having recently completed work on HBO’s upcoming series IT: Welcome to Derry, where he served as co-showrunner and executive producer. His extensive television writing credits also include Warrior, Tokyo Vice, Fringe, and Black Sails.

Victor Miller, the original screenwriter for the 1980 film, remains involved as an executive producer, alongside Marc Toberoff, Robert M. Barsamian, and Robert P. Barsamian.

