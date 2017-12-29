‘I don’t carry my own playlist’

Nikhil Chinapa was an architecture graduate when he first started off as a radio jockey in Bengaluru. He went on to don several hats including that of a video jockey, a disc jockey and a famous music festival curator. Recently in Delhi for a reality show audition, he talked about his views on the changing pattern of reality shows, his process of being a DJ and his upcoming show on the eve of New Year.

Excerpts:

What is new with the MTV Roadies Xtreme this time?

As a gang leader, I am looking for people who are both smart and strong. It is going to be different this time as they (gang leaders) have to perform tasks as well. Rannvijay Singh is not going to be the gang leader this time but he is going to make our lives tougher with a new role. I have a feeling that he might figure out any planning or plotting that we might be doing because of the way the new show is designed.

It has completely changed from the first time as the format has become far more professional. That is reflected by the people who come and audition as they are now extremely focused and determined group who believe in excelling. Also, being in the show means a lot to their professional career.

But still, there is a block of people who hold the view that the show is being internally decided or rigged. How do you react to that?

People who have gone out and have achieved something in life are not always the winners. Deciding a winner or anything internally doesn’t add value for the makers and the channel as it does not enhance the show in any way. Why will anyone do that? Look at the last year’s contestants. Shweta Mehta won the show but Priyank Sharma got more visibility on television. If anybody who claims that being a winner is relevant for getting noticed in a show like Roadies, that person does not understand what the show is about.

As a celebrity who influenced the television audience of the late 1990s, how do you see the present celebrity culture?

Social media has brought us into a direct contact with the audience though there are pros and cons to it. Some people use it well but some people are not comfortable with it.

Some people are more social but some people prefer to focus on the craft only, be it music, art or whatever they are following. I run all my social platforms myself. I do not give it up to any agency and I engage with my audience according to my own time. I am not pressurised by them. I love communicating the ideas and social media is good if used wisely.

Being a face of changing music in India, do you think the music scene in the country has evolved?

The music scene in India has changed a lot from the 1980s and 1990s as there was a time when there was nothing beyond the Bollywood music in India but now there are avenues for independent music though Bollywood music still dominates. The genres like techno, electronic and bass music are flourishing. Look at what Nucleya is doing by mixing electronic beat and folk music. It is a great experiment. There are also more independent rock bands in India both in English and local languages, who are redefining the music. Bands like Masala Coffee band in Kerala, Raghu Dixit in Kannada are able to create unique music because people are responding to it and creating a fan following for them.

Any specific playlist in mind for your next gig on the eve of New Year?

I do not impose my choice on the audience but I make sure that they are enjoying what I play and I do not carry my own playlist. There is a lot of spontaneity in my selection and the skills of being a DJ which you inculcate over the years is used subconsciously. I have a specific taste in music and there are certain kinds of music that I do not play at all. Sometimes it is a challenge to bring the audience to your side when it is expecting something else but I make sure that they understand what I am doing. I believe that they will enjoy what I play.