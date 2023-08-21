‘Friday Night Plan’ trailer: Babil Khan leads this coming-of-age story

August 21, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Netflix India on Monday debuted the trailer for Friday Night Plan.

A coming-of-age drama, the film follows two brothers – played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan – who get invited to an after-school party.

They get into a series of misadventures and, despite their differences and contrasting personalities, learn to come through for each other.

The makers have described the film as a heartwarming tale of ‘love, friendship, brotherhood and self discovery’.

Friday Night Plan is directed and co-written by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand and Ninad Kamath are also featured in the cast along with Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

Friday Night Plan will stream on Netflix from September 1.