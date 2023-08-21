HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Friday Night Plan’ trailer: Babil Khan leads this coming-of-age story

Directed and co-written by Vatsal Neelakantan, the film follows two brothers – played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan – who get invited to an after-school party

August 21, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in ‘Friday Night Plan’

Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in ‘Friday Night Plan’

Netflix India on Monday debuted the trailer for Friday Night Plan.

A coming-of-age drama, the film follows two brothers – played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan – who get invited to an after-school party.

A still from ‘Friday Night Plan’

A still from ‘Friday Night Plan’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

ALSO READ
‘Qala’ movie review: Anvitaa Dutt’s mother-daughter tale is poignant and admirable

They get into a series of misadventures and, despite their differences and contrasting personalities, learn to come through for each other.

The makers have described the film as a heartwarming tale of ‘love, friendship, brotherhood and self discovery’.

Friday Night Plan is directed and co-written by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand and Ninad Kamath are also featured in the cast along with Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

ALSO READ
'The Archies' to 'Plan A Plan B': Netflix announces new Hindi films, shares first looks

Friday Night Plan will stream on Netflix from September 1.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.