Fresh faces announced for ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’

April 01, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The cast for Final Destination: Bloodlines has been revealed, adding fresh faces to the long-running horror franchise. Brec Bassinger from The CW’s Stargirl, Teo Briones of Chucky, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana, known for her stage work in Dear Evan Hansen, are set to lead the cast.

Joining them are Richard Harmon from The 100, Anna Lore from Gotham Knights, and Owen Patrick Joyner, recognized for his role in Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms. Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee complete the ensemble.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the film is currently in production in Vancouver. Penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the plot remains closely guarded, maintaining the franchise’s signature elements of premonition, narrow escapes, and relentless pursuit by an unseen force.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is slated for release in 2025, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the original film.

