ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh faces announced for ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’

April 01, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The upcoming film will mark the sixth installment in the iconic horror franchise and will release on its 25th anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Final Destination

The cast for Final Destination: Bloodlines has been revealed, adding fresh faces to the long-running horror franchise. Brec Bassinger from The CW’s Stargirl, Teo Briones of Chucky, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana, known for her stage work in Dear Evan Hansen, are set to lead the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining them are Richard Harmon from The 100, Anna Lore from Gotham Knights, and Owen Patrick Joyner, recognized for his role in Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms. Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee complete the ensemble.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the film is currently in production in Vancouver. Penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the plot remains closely guarded, maintaining the franchise’s signature elements of premonition, narrow escapes, and relentless pursuit by an unseen force.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is slated for release in 2025, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the original film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US