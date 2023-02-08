HamberMenu
French-English show ‘Liaison’ starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 24

‘Liaison’ is a high-stakes contemporary thriller with a layered plot

February 08, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Liaison’

A still from ‘Liaison’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The trailer for the French and English-language original series Liaison starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green was unveiled today. The new six-episode thriller will make its global debut with the first episode on February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Liaison is a high-stakes contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with a layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

In addition to Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, the series also stars Peter Mullan, Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Iréne Jacob, Laëtitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Frémont.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins, the series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow. 

