French director Robin Campillo of ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ fame says AIDS activism shaped his career

French writer-director Robin Campillo enjoys filming sex scenes. In BPM (Beats Per Minute) — Campillo’s devastating and invigorating 2017 film on the early days of the militant AIDS activist group, ACT UP-Paris — a young newbie, Nathan, and a passionate veteran campaigner, Sean, are in bed, taking off each other’s clothes, after a night of clubbing. As the camera traces their naked bodies, Sean, who is HIV-positive, makes it clear that he prefers to wear a condom. “It’s safer,” he says, as Nathan, who is HIV-negative, obliges. Explicit, queer and unapologetically long, the sex in Campillo’s films often reveals the power dynamics between the characters.

“I really like sex,” the 57-year-old filmmaker says, when we meet on a warm afternoon in Goa. “When my first boyfriend died from AIDS, I was very young and I remember I missed the sex a lot. It was the most difficult thing for me, not to be able to touch him again,” he recalls.

The AIDS epidemic has shaped Campillo deeply as a filmmaker. In the 80s, after graduating from film school, he had convinced himself that he was HIV-positive. “I thought I was going to die anyway, so it took me ages to make my first film,” he shares. In the early 90s, he decided not to be in denial any more, took an HIV test, found that he was negative, and joined ACT UP as a militant. Known for their rather graphic and urgent campaigns, the group demanded attention with “die-ins,” where members sprawled across public spaces, covered in fake blood, and sometimes even hurled blood on buildings and politicians.

French film director Robin Campillo. | Photo Credit: AFP

“When I was in ACT-UP, India was trying to make drugs without patenting, which was much needed, and we knew how greedy the pharmaceutical industry was,” recalls Campillo. His time in activism prompted Campillo to make a film about queer people and the AIDS epidemic, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he finally got it out of his head and on to celluloid.

BPM not only won the Grand Prix (second-most prestigious prize after the Palme d’Or) at Cannes 2017, it also garnered high praise from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, the jury president, who broke protocol and said BPM was his personal favourite for the top prize (which eventually went to The Square). After a successful festival run around the world, it went on to win six César awards (French national film awards), including for Best Film, a rare feat for a queer film with explicit sex scenes.

Why sanitise?

Campillo says there are two problems plaguing contemporary queer cinema: they are mostly confined to streaming services and are often sanitised for a straight audience. “I say this to all young filmmakers who are making queer films — you don’t have to apologise for sex scenes or worry about presenting a good image,” he says. In BPM, after Sean’s death, when Nathan has sex with Thibault, another member of ACT UP, “older straight people” called it “cheating”, says Campillo. “But it’s not!” he exclaims. “It’s just casual sex for pleasure, and the fact that I didn’t apologise for it made people accept it more.”

For him, films like Stranger by the Lake (2013), Ballroom (2003), Carol (2015) and Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013) are unapologetically queer. “But I didn’t like the sex scene in Blue is the Warmest Colour, because one of the two girls is lesbian for years and the other is discovering her sexuality, but when they have sex, it’s like they are equal, they have the same level of knowledge about sex, which is weird for me,” he says.

A still from ‘Eastern Boys’.

The awkwardness and power play in lovemaking are what intrigue Campillo. In his controversial sophomore film, Eastern Boys (2014), he explores the relationship between an older French man and a young Ukrainian boy, as they go from being lovers to developing a father-son bond. “I make films, not as a mirror to society, but because I believe in metamorphosis,” he says. “It’s about discovering that we are not the person we thought we were.” The filmmaker is fascinated by how queer characters evolve, beyond their sexuality, and how they transcend labels as they age. “We are getting older, becoming more bourgeois, or losing jobs, and that is changing us more than our sexual desire.”

That’s why intersectionality is so important to Campillo. For him, queer identity is complex and full of contradictions. “The fact that I discovered I was queer as a child is connected to colonialism,” he says. Born in Morocco to French parents, Campillo moved a lot among the former French colonies as a child. His father was in the military, and they shifted to Madagascar when Campillo was 10. The army background that eclipsed his childhood influenced his perception of how men and women were supposed to behave.

In vogue

Inspired by his childhood in Madagascar, Campillo’s next film, which he hopes to start shooting in July (“My producer wants it to be ready for Cannes”), is currently titled Vazaha. “It means white people, which is often used to refer to foreigners and especially the French,” he explains. “It’s a film that presents the French paradise in Madagascar and then, in the end, you change the point of view and see it through the eyes of the Malagasy.”

Although set in 1972, Campillo wants the costumes in Vazaha to be as contemporary as possible. Even in BPM, which is set in the early 90s, Campillo made his characters wear clothes that are still in vogue. “It’s because I don’t want young people to feel disconnected [from the past],” he reasons. “Today, we have different forms of colonialism, especially in France, where we are dealing with a lot of racism and Islamophobia, so I wanted to talk about the roots of that.” According to the filmmaker, it is easier to be gay, than a Muslim or black, in France. “The government is very right-wing at the moment, so they use queer people for pinkwashing,” he says.

Campillo refuses to contribute to pinkwashing. After BPM’s success, when he was invited to the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French President, he declined. “Twenty-five years ago, they thought we were gay fascists, and now they think we are great, which is hypocritical,” he says. No longer an activist, politics for him is now in his films. “Cinema is not militant but it makes people interrogate, puts them in uncomfortable positions and makes them rethink,” he says.

kennith.rosario@thehindu.co.in