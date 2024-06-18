ADVERTISEMENT

French actress Anouk Aimée, a Golden Globe winner for her role in ‘A Man and a Woman,’ dies at 92

Published - June 18, 2024 06:06 pm IST

She won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in 1967 for her role in legendary French director Claude Lelouch’s ‘A Man and a Woman,’ alongside French film legend Jean-Louis Trintignant

AP

FILE - French actress Anouk Aimee holds a Golden Bear award which she was given for lifetime achivement at the 53rd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin Thursday, Feb. 13, 2003. | Photo Credit: SVEN KAESTNER

Anouk Aimée, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in A Man and a Woman by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died, her agent said Tuesday. She was 92.

Agent Sébastien Perrolat said in a text message to The Associated Press that Aimée died Tuesday morning “surrounded by her loved ones.” He did not give a cause of death.

Aimée’s daughter, Manuela Papatakis, first announced her death in an Instagram post, saying: “We are extremely sad to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée.”

“I was beside her when she died this morning, at her home in Paris,” she said.

Born in Paris to parents who both worked as actors, Aimée collaborated with an array of acclaimed directors, including Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Robert Altman.

She won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in 1967 for her role as a widow in a complex romance in A Man and a Woman, alongside French film legend Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died in 2022.

FILE - French actress Anouk Aimee poses with her husband, Lyricist Pierre Baruch, in Hollywood last night after the Hollywood foreign press association named her best actress of the year at the group’s annual Golden Globes Awards Banquet. She won in the Drama Category for her role in “A man and a woman” on Feb. 1967..The film was named best foreign language film of the Year.

Aimée was also nominated for an Oscar for that role, as was Lelouch for his direction. The movie picked up two Oscar wins, for best foreign language film and for Lelouch’s screenwriting.

Aimée’s movie career spanned eight decades, from the 1940s to a reunion with Trintignant in 2019, again under Lelouch’s direction, in The Most Beautiful Years of a Life.

