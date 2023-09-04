ADVERTISEMENT

French actor-producer Elsa Zylberstein to make Christian Dior biopic 

September 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The film is expected to explore the love triangle between Dior, Zehnacker and Benita

The Hindu Bureau

Elsa Zylberstein | Photo Credit: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO

French César-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein is preparing a biopic movie of fashion icon Christian Dior. According to an article in Variety, the film will be penned by Julien Teisseire of The Hookup Plan fame and is being developed by Zylberstein’s banner Sonia Films and Odile McDonald.

Zylberstein, whose film Simone: Woman of the Century recently opened in the U.S., spoke to Variety in Venice where she said that the new film will open in 1947, in Paris, after World War II and cover the story of Dior forging an empire alongside Raymonde Zehnacker, and falling in love with Jacques Benita.

The film is expected to explore the love triangle between Dior, Zehnacker and Benita. Zylberstein will be playing the role of Zehnacker in the biopic.

