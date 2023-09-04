HamberMenu
French actor Mathieu Kassovitz injured in motorbike accident

French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz met with an accident on Sunday on the Montlhery circuit outside Paris

September 04, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

ANI
Mathieu Kassovitz

Mathieu Kassovitz | Photo Credit: Instagram

French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz recently met with an accident and has been seriously injured. The incident involving the 56-year-old took place on Sunday on the Montlhery circuit outside Paris, Deadline reported, citing French media reports.

Kassovitz was transported to the Kremlin-Bicetre hospital immediately after he was involved in the motorbike accident. More details regarding the mishap are awaited. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kassovitz rose to fame in 1995 with his role in La Haine, a French film that follows three men in the 24 hours after a violent riot takes place on the outskirts of Paris.

Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irvine on board Italian comedy movie ‘Leopardi & Co’

He won Best Director at Cannes in 1995 for the film, which also went on to win the French Cesar for Best Film. More recently, the actor-director starred opposite Diane Kruger in Visions, which follows an airline captain whose perfect life with husband Guillaume (Kassovitz) begins to fall apart when she falls in love with Ana (Marta Nieto) and begins an affair, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He is also known for his work on Amelie, The Bureau and The Crimson Rivers.

