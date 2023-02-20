HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freida Pinto, Vanessa Redgrave to star in ‘Boy At the Back of the Class’ adaptation

The adaptation, penned by Tim John, is being directed by Stephen Herek

February 20, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Actress Freida Pinto.

Actress Freida Pinto. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian actor Frieda Pinto and British cinema veteran Vanessa Redgrave have boarded the cast of the family movie The Boy at the Back of the Class, based on the acclaimed children’s book.

According to entertainment website Variety, Stephen Herek is directing the movie.

The story centers on a mysterious boy called Ahmet who joins nine-year-old Alexa’s school. As Alexa learns that he is a refugee, separated from his family, she will do anything she can to help. With the adults out of the way, Alexa and her school friends come up with a daring plan to reunite Ahmet with his family – the start of an adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace, the official plotline reads.

The movie is penned by screenwriter Tim John.

Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite of Studio Pictures are producing the project with Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment and Paul Grindey executive producing.

The Boy at the Back of the Class, written by Onjali Q Rauf, was first published in 2018.

Related Topics

children's books / World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.