'Free Your Mind': Danny Boyle to direct dance adaptation of 'The Matrix'

The play will make its world premiere at Factory International in October next year

ANI
September 30, 2022 13:14 IST

Director Danny Boyle | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Filmmaker Danny Boyle is all set to direct a dance adaptation of the 1999 sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix. Titled Free Your Mind, the Warner Bros. play will make its world premiere at Factory International, a brand-new arts centre in Manchester, U.K., in October of next year

According to Variety, the play is billed as a ‘large-scale immersive performance.’ “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, 'Free Your Mind' will take audiences on a thrilling journey through 'The Matrix' and into a new realm of possibilities," reads the logline."This eye-opening production will stretch across the building's ultra-flexible spaces, responding to them and harnessing the collective energy of the moment."

Over the course of his career, Boyle has taken on a variety of tasks, such as coordinating the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games in London in 2012, which required organising 7,500 volunteers as well as professional performers for a series of musical and dance acts. Boyle also famously directed Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth II in a James Bond-themed skit as part of the ceremony.

The music for the dance performance is written by Michael 'Mikey J' Asante, while Kenrick "H2O" Sandy is in charge of choreography. Tracey Seaward, a longtime associate of Boyle, will handle production. Es Devlin, a sculptor, and poet Sabrina Mahfouz, author of " Noughts & Crosses," are also on board to compose and contribute large-scale artworks. Factory International commissioned the programme.

The Wachowskis' 1999 film The Matrix inspired three follow-ups. The most recent, The Matrix Resurrections, was released last year.

