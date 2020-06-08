Movies

Free online film festival by Suchitra Film Society and Pedestrian Pictures

Nine documentaries will be screened from June 8 to 15; registration is not required

Nine documentaries will be screened as part of an online film festival, organised by Suchitra Film Society in association with Pedestrian Pictures, from June 8 to June 15. Kicking things off is Coral Woman directed by Priya Thuvassery (June 8), Ammi by Sunil Kumar (June 9), Color of My Home by Sanjay Barnela and Farha Naqvi (June 10), In Fact by Debalina Majumder (June 10), If She Built a Country by Maheen Mirza (June 11), Taala Te Kunjee- Lock and Key by Shilpi Gulati (June 12), An Engineered Dream by Hemant Gaha (June 13), Two Flags by Pankaj Rishi Kumar (June 14) and Birha (Absence) by Ekta Mittal (June 15).

All the screenings are at 6.30 pm except for In Fact at 7.30 pm. There is no registration and no charge. The Vimeo link and password will be provided for each film on the day of screening on Suchitra Film Society’s Facebook page and the film will be available for 24 hours.

Coral Woman — in which the filmmaker takes a journey with Uma, a certified scuba diver, explores the underwater world and the ongoing threat to the coral reefs of the Gulf of Mannar — can be viewed at vimeo.com/324747842 and the password is coralwomanimpact 24.

