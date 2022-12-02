‘Freddy’ Hindi movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t cure this unimaginative thriller

December 02, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The actor is getting better with each film and it is visible that he has worked on his body language, but the cliched storytelling is not much different from the multiple crime series that dot the sprawling streaming universe

Anuj Kumar

Kartik Aaryan in ‘Freddy’

Struggling with the ghosts of a dark childhood memory, Freddy Ginwala (Kartik Aaryan) fumbles at the sight of young girls. Pushed by a matronly aunt, one day, the introverted dental surgeon spots a delicate Kainaz (Alaya F) at a party and falls head-over-heels for her smile and genteel demeanour. Finally, Freddy gets the female attention that he aspired for, but his joy is short-lived as soon we discover that the docile doctor has been short-changed in love.

The rejection and its reason move something inside the brittle Freddy, and give director Shashanka Ghosh an opportunity to change gears. Till then, the film was moving at the pace of Hardy, Freddy’s tortoise friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan exclusive: ‘I am aware of the euphoria around me’

It seems the makers are keen on giving Kartik a chance to experiment with characters beyond his bubbly boy-next-door image, and give him plenty of screen time just to establish a connection with the audience in his new, reticent avatar.

We have seen Kartik in a socially awkward space in  Love Aaj Kal before but it didn’t work. Here, the awkwardness and dejection spur the dark side of the doctor and give Kartik a chance to be both Jekyll and Hyde. The actor is getting better with each film and it is visible that he has worked on his body weight, body language, and eye contact to play Freddy... but the makeover hardly moves anything inside us.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A big part of the problem is the cliched storytelling that is not much different from multiple crime series that dot the sprawling streaming universe where the focus is on the gravity of shock rather than the story behind it. The makers here seem to believe that casting two cute actors against type alone will do the trick. There is hardly any nuance and layering in the way the tables are turned. The screenplay follows a predictable template and once the big reveal happens, passing time becomes increasingly as painful as a nagging toothache that dulls your mind.

Freddy is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US